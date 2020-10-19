Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Given New $43.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Compass Point upgraded Shift4 Payments from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th.

Shift4 Payments stock opened at $59.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.32. Shift4 Payments has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $62.59.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $1.53. The firm had revenue of $67.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.15 million. Research analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

