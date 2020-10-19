Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Price Target Raised to $43.00

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FOUR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Shift4 Payments stock opened at $59.40 on Thursday. Shift4 Payments has a twelve month low of $30.00 and a twelve month high of $62.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by $1.53. The business had revenue of $67.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.15 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Shift4 Payments will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

