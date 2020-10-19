Short Interest in China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) Rises By 37.6%

China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, an increase of 37.6% from the September 15th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 498,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Shares of LFC opened at $12.13 on Monday. China Life Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $8.27 and a fifty-two week high of $14.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.02. The company has a market cap of $67.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.03 billion during the quarter. China Life Insurance had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 12.27%. Research analysts forecast that China Life Insurance will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LFC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Life Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of China Life Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in China Life Insurance during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of China Life Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in China Life Insurance by 106.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 24.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of China Life Insurance during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Life Insurance Company Profile

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity contracts, accident, and health insurance products.

