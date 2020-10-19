Short Interest in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Grows By 37.4%

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 874,300 shares, a growth of 37.4% from the September 15th total of 636,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 249,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in CNA Financial by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,464,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,077,000 after acquiring an additional 229,414 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 540,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,378,000 after purchasing an additional 171,612 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,888,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,704,000 after purchasing an additional 134,137 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 775.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 144,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 127,966 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNA Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,203,000. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

NYSE:CNA opened at $30.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. CNA Financial has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $51.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.46. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.75.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CNA Financial will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

CNA Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. It offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.