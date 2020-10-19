Short Interest in Golden Arrow Resources Corporation (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) Grows By 37.8%

Golden Arrow Resources Corporation (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,812,300 shares, a growth of 37.8% from the September 15th total of 2,041,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 603,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Shares of KNTNF stock opened at $5.47 on Monday. Golden Arrow Resources has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $6.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.66.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KNTNF shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Golden Arrow Resources from $7.75 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Golden Arrow Resources from $6.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Golden Arrow Resources from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Pi Financial increased their price objective on Golden Arrow Resources from $8.25 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Golden Arrow Resources from $6.75 to $8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.71.

Golden Arrow Resources Company Profile

K92 Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver concentrates. Its principal property is the Kainantu gold mine that includes the Irumafimpa and Kora deposits covering an area of approximately 410 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province.

