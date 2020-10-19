Short Interest in Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) Increases By 38.3%

Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,670,000 shares, a growth of 38.3% from the September 15th total of 1,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 931,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Inphi stock opened at $121.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Inphi has a 1 year low of $55.72 and a 1 year high of $142.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.21.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $175.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.12 million. Inphi had a negative net margin of 14.44% and a positive return on equity of 10.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 103.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that Inphi will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Charles Roach sold 733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total transaction of $75,982.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,100,080.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Edmunds sold 11,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total transaction of $1,141,908.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,391,940.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,509 shares of company stock valued at $8,825,643 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Inphi in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,223,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Inphi by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,985,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Inphi by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Inphi by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 51,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,085,000 after purchasing an additional 32,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Inphi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IPHI shares. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Inphi from $125.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Inphi from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Inphi in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Inphi from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Inphi from $126.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.53.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

