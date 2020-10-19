Short Interest in Japan Prime Realty Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JPRRF) Rises By 37.5%

Japan Prime Realty Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JPRRF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the September 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

JPRRF stock opened at $2,857.00 on Monday. Japan Prime Realty Investment has a 52-week low of $2,835.00 and a 52-week high of $2,857.00.

Separately, Mizuho raised Japan Prime Realty Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th.

Japan Prime Realty Investment Company Profile

Japan Prime Realty Investment Corporation (JPR) was established on September 14, 2001 under the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations (Act No. 198 of 1951, as amended), and was listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Real Estate Investment Trust Section on June 14, 2002 with 289,600 outstanding investment units.

