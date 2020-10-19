Short Interest in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Declines By 24.1%

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,440,000 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the September 15th total of 28,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days. Approximately 11.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ PTEN traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,772,088. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.47. The firm has a market cap of $496.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.74. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $10.95.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $250.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.35 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 52.19%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 63.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTEN. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the second quarter worth about $35,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 27.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 5,083 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 7.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,935,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,949,000 after buying an additional 436,781 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 7.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 4,384 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the first quarter worth about $1,292,000.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $2.40 to $2.75 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Patterson-UTI Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.70.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

