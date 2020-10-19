Short Interest in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Drops By 23.9%

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 158,200 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the September 15th total of 207,900 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 57,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.62. 1,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,561. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $31.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $312.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.23 and a 200 day moving average of $17.21.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $44.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.22 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

PGC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.25.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 2.5% in the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 906,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,264,000 after buying an additional 22,487 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 7.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 274,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after buying an additional 19,557 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 29.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 172,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after buying an additional 39,358 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.7% in the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 147,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael boosted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 25.4% during the second quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 141,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,651,000 after buying an additional 28,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

