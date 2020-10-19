Short Interest in Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) Decreases By 16.4%

Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,460,000 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the September 15th total of 7,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Shares of RDFN stock traded up $2.22 on Monday, reaching $50.62. 22,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,584,603. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.78 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.56 and a 200-day moving average of $36.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.14. Redfin has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $56.31.

Get Redfin alerts:

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $213.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.78 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Redfin will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RDFN shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. 140166 downgraded shares of Redfin from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Redfin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.24.

In related news, CTO Bridget Frey sold 14,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $645,937.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 120,857 shares in the company, valued at $5,211,353.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 63,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total value of $3,032,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,920,717.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 340,630 shares of company stock valued at $15,429,864. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Redfin by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Redfin by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Redfin by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 80,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Redfin by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Redfin by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the period. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

See Also: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.