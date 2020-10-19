Short Interest in SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Grows By 37.0%

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,150,000 shares, an increase of 37.0% from the September 15th total of 2,300,000 shares. Approximately 10.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 276,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWTX opened at $59.13 on Monday. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $17.02 and a 12-month high of $63.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion and a PE ratio of -19.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.82.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.11). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

SWTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine downgraded SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.25.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWTX. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 19.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after buying an additional 28,166 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 105.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 3.7% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 14.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 42,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 5,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its advanced product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

