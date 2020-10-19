Short Interest in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Decreases By 27.7%

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,950,000 shares, a decline of 27.7% from the September 15th total of 4,080,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $33.39 on Monday. Steel Dynamics has a 12-month low of $14.98 and a 12-month high of $35.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 5.60%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

STLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Steel Dynamics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Cfra raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Steel Dynamics from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Steel Dynamics from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,744,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $199,228,000 after buying an additional 219,613 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 24.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 309,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,982,000 after buying an additional 61,300 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 18.8% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 45,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 7,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 13.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

