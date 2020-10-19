Short Interest in Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF) Expands By 27.5%

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,537,000 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the September 15th total of 1,205,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,182.3 days.

Shares of SWDBF remained flat at $$15.27 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.84. Swedbank AB has a 52 week low of $10.22 and a 52 week high of $17.18.

Get Swedbank AB (publ) alerts:

Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private, corporate, and organizational customers. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings, salary, and current accounts; private residential and corporate lending; leasing, factoring, and financing services; consumer, mortgage, acquisition and project, export, and marine financing; mutual funds; and asset management, and life insurance and pension services.

See Also: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.