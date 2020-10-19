Short Interest in Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB) Drops By 24.6%

Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decrease of 24.6% from the September 15th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

UNB opened at $23.94 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.13 million, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.84. Union Bankshares has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $38.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth $485,000. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in Union Bankshares by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 21,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 24.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. 10.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Union Bankshares

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

