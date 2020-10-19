Short Interest in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Decreases By 23.5%

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the September 15th total of 1,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,870,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,668.6% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 49,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 46,504 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 78.4% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 8,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $231,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank Trust purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $1,145,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $96.05 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.11. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $78.82 and a fifty-two week high of $97.19.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

