ShowHand Achieves Market Cap of $16,486.33 (HAND)

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. During the last seven days, ShowHand has traded up 20.6% against the dollar. One ShowHand token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit, IDEX and Mercatox. ShowHand has a total market cap of $16,486.33 and approximately $883.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008600 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00261034 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00093392 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00034875 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $160.20 or 0.01376879 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000224 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00150152 BTC.

ShowHand Profile

ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio. The official website for ShowHand is www.showhand.io.

ShowHand Token Trading

ShowHand can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Hotbit, IDEX, Mercatox and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShowHand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ShowHand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

