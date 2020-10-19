Signature Bank (SBNY) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 20th. Analysts expect Signature Bank to post earnings of $2.78 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $399.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.76 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 26.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect Signature Bank to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $86.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.08 and its 200 day moving average is $97.74. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $68.98 and a 52 week high of $148.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SBNY. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. CSFB began coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.33.

Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

