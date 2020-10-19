Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI) Short Interest Update

Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 415,600 shares, an increase of 37.8% from the September 15th total of 301,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Silvergate Capital stock opened at $17.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $315.27 million and a PE ratio of 15.78. Silvergate Capital has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $17.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.95.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $21.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.20 million.

In related news, EVP Son-Jai Paik bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.23 per share, with a total value of $152,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dennis S. Frank sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total value of $1,053,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 264,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,708,441.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 1,629.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 701.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,530 shares during the last quarter. 47.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SI shares. Compass Point initiated coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

