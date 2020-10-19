Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $95.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SLP. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Simulations Plus from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simulations Plus has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.00.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

SLP stock opened at $72.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.84 and a 200-day moving average of $54.93. Simulations Plus has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $77.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.56, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of -0.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $1,585,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,731,359 shares in the company, valued at $312,648,202.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 28.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLP. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 1,055.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 100,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,986,000 after purchasing an additional 91,412 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Simulations Plus in the first quarter valued at about $1,038,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Simulations Plus by 1,422.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 114,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 106,857 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Simulations Plus in the second quarter valued at about $583,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Simulations Plus by 72.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 33,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.61% of the company’s stock.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.