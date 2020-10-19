SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $26.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SK Telecom Co. is the world’s first commercial CDMA digital cellular service. As of September 30, 1997, they have provided the highest quality service for more than 4 million cellular customers which includes 2.3 million digital cellular customers, and 7.1 million paging customers. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SKM. TheStreet upgraded SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of NYSE SKM opened at $22.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 1-year low of $14.07 and a 1-year high of $23.80. The company has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.77.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKM. Quantum Capital Management grew its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 68.6% in the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 3,211 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1,058.3% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 37.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,583 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 41.0% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,696 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

