SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $26.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SK Telecom Co. is the world’s first commercial CDMA digital cellular service. As of September 30, 1997, they have provided the highest quality service for more than 4 million cellular customers which includes 2.3 million digital cellular customers, and 7.1 million paging customers. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of SKM stock opened at $22.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.77. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 1-year low of $14.07 and a 1-year high of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.20.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 3.84%. Analysts expect that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantum Capital Management raised its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 3,211 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1,058.3% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 37.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,583 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 41.0% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,696 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

