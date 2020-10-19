Skeena Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SKREF) Short Interest Down 17.7% in September

Skeena Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SKREF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 886,900 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the September 15th total of 1,077,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 182,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SKREF traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $1.81. 60,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,419. Skeena Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $2.52.

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Skeena Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Skeena Resources Company Profile

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. It also focuses on developing precious metal properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine covering an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold properties consisting of 93 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 43,410 hectares; and Blackdome gold mine property.

