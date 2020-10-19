SLANG Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGWF) Short Interest Down 25.0% in September

SLANG Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGWF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 109,700 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the September 15th total of 146,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 328,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

SLGWF traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.11. The stock had a trading volume of 53,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,886. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average of $0.12. SLANG Worldwide has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.48.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SLGWF. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of SLANG Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Clarus Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $0.45 price target on shares of SLANG Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, July 8th.

About SLANG Worldwide

SLANG Worldwide Inc operates as a cannabis consumer packaged goods company worldwide. The company develops, markets, and distributes a portfolio of branded cannabis products across 2,600 retail stores in the United States. The company was formerly known as Fire Cannabis Inc and changed its name to SLANG Worldwide Inc in November 26, 2018.

