Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) had its price target raised by Bank of America from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SNBR. ValuEngine raised Sleep Number from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. TheStreet cut Sleep Number from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Sleep Number from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Sleep Number from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.83.

Sleep Number stock opened at $63.15 on Thursday. Sleep Number has a 52 week low of $15.27 and a 52 week high of $67.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.67 and a 200-day moving average of $40.26.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $531.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.82 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 48.94% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sleep Number will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Sleep Number during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Sleep Number during the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the 2nd quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Sleep Number during the 2nd quarter worth $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

