SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of SLM from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. SLM has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

Shares of SLM opened at $9.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.04 and its 200-day moving average is $7.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.41. SLM has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $348.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.93 million. SLM had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 23.16%. Analysts predict that SLM will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SLM by 6.4% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 27,714 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SLM by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 51,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 9,281 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in SLM by 554.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 9,802 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SLM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLM in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

