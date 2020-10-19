SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SMC Corp. engages in the manufacture, processing and sale of automatic control equipment. It also manufactures and sells filters and filtration equipment. The company operates through the Automatic Control Equipment and Others segments. Automatic Control Equipment segment manufactures and sale of air preparation equipment, pressure control equipment, directional control valves and actuators. Others segment includes the commercial warehousing business. SMC Corp. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SMCAY. Mizuho downgraded shares of SMC from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of SMC from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

Shares of SMC stock opened at $27.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.22 and a quick ratio of 7.76. SMC has a fifty-two week low of $15.83 and a fifty-two week high of $29.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.71. The company has a market cap of $37.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.37 and a beta of 0.95.

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers directional control valves, air cylinders, rotary actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, vacuum equipment, air preparation equipment, modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, lubrication equipment, fittings and tubings, flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust cleaners/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, and static neutralization equipment.

