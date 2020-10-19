SMG Industries Inc (OTCMKTS:SMGI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SMG Industries Inc (OTCMKTS:SMGI) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the September 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

SMGI stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $0.14. The company had a trading volume of 9,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,342. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.12. SMG Industries has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.31.

SMG Industries Company Profile

SMG Industries Inc, an oilfield service company, provides soaps, surfactants, and degreasers for the drilling rig operator market segment in the United States. The company offers degreaser under the Miracle Blue name; aluminum brightener and descaler under the Luma Brite name; and emulsifier under the Wicked Green name that are used in drilling rig wash, oilfield cleaning, industrial cleaning, fleet, and equipment cleaning applications.

