Smith-Midland Co. (OTCMKTS:SMID) Short Interest Update

Smith-Midland Co. (OTCMKTS:SMID) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Smith-Midland stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.90. The company had a trading volume of 4,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,372. Smith-Midland has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.47. The firm has a market cap of $35.77 million, a P/E ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.82.

Get Smith-Midland alerts:

Smith-Midland (OTCMKTS:SMID) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The construction company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Smith-Midland had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $10.45 million for the quarter.

Smith-Midland Company Profile

Smith-Midland Corporation, through its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, markets, leases, licenses, sells, and installs precast concrete products primarily for use in the construction, highway, utilities, and farming industries in the United States. The company offers Easi-Set SlenderWall lightweight construction panels, which are exterior cladding systems used for the exterior walls of buildings; and Easi-Set Sierra Wall that provides sound and sight barrier for use in highway projects, as well as residential, industrial, and commercial purposes.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Smith-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.