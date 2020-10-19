SMITHS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SMITHS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SMITHS GRP PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SMITHS GRP PLC/S in a research report on Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SMITHS GRP PLC/S in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of SMITHS GRP PLC/S in a research report on Monday, September 28th.

Shares of SMGZY opened at $18.02 on Friday. SMITHS GRP PLC/S has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $23.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.22 and a 200-day moving average of $16.96.

About SMITHS GRP PLC/S

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company severing the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, oil and gas, and space and commercial aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in five divisions: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek.

