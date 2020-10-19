Socket Mobile (SCKT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 22nd.

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.72 million for the quarter. Socket Mobile had a negative return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 4.26%.

SCKT traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,263. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 million, a PE ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 0.88. Socket Mobile has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $4.15.

In other Socket Mobile news, Director David W. Dunlap sold 22,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total value of $86,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,152.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leonard L. Ott sold 18,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.84, for a total value of $72,906.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,665.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 32.10% of the company’s stock.

Socket Mobile Company Profile

Socket Mobile, Inc produces data capture products for mobile applications used in business mobility markets in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are incorporated into mobile applications used in mobile point of sale, enterprise mobility, asset tracking, control systems, logistics, event management, medical, and education.

