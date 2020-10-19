Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Short Interest Down 20.0% in September

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 90,500 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the September 15th total of 113,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 905.0 days.

Shares of SEYMF remained flat at $$21.50 during mid-day trading on Monday. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a 12 month low of $15.09 and a 12 month high of $21.50.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

About Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente

Solaria EnergÃ­a y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company develops, owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants with a total generation capacity of approximately 360 MW in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. It also offers solar power plant custom operation and maintenance services.

