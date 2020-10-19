Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Solid Biosciences LLC is a life science company. It focuses on developing therapies for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company is engaged in developing gene therapies, disease modifying therapies and assistive devices, all targeting the various facets of the DMD. Its product candidate includes SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients’ muscles. Solid Biosciences LLC is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get Solid Biosciences alerts:

SLDB has been the topic of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink cut Solid Biosciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Chardan Capital increased their target price on Solid Biosciences from $5.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.29.

Shares of NASDAQ SLDB opened at $3.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $174.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. Solid Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.93 and a 1 year high of $13.58.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Solid Biosciences news, CEO Ilan Ganot sold 11,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $26,920.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,756 shares of company stock worth $45,390. 33.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 8.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 72,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 6,188 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 1,037.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 357,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 8,977 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 10,515 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in identifying and developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, an adeno-associated viral vector-mediated gene transfer, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

See Also: Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Solid Biosciences (SLDB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.