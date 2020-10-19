South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “South Plains Financial Inc. is the bank holding company for City Bank, a chartered bank. It provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company’s principal business activities include commercial and retail banking along with insurance, investment trust and mortgage services. South Plains Financial Inc. is headquartered in Lubbock, Texas. “

Separately, BidaskClub raised South Plains Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ SPFI opened at $14.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. South Plains Financial has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.48 million, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.45.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $55.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.80 million. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 9.80%. Equities research analysts expect that South Plains Financial will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 113,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 13,939 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 64.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 13,055 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in South Plains Financial by 94.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in South Plains Financial by 9.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 137,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 11,505 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in South Plains Financial by 13.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 10,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.59% of the company’s stock.

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

