SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 396,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $11,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 27.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,134,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,783,000 after buying an additional 7,403,516 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 554.6% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 13,310,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,634,000 after buying an additional 11,277,084 shares in the last quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 23.8% during the second quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 9,949,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,795,000 after buying an additional 1,913,455 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 20.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,973,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,778,000 after buying an additional 1,032,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,870,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,762,000 after buying an additional 219,353 shares in the last quarter.

SPDW stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.94. 25,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,116,031. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $20.27 and a 52-week high of $31.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.76.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

