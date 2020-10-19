SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,129 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 1,170,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,781,000 after purchasing an additional 651,048 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 30,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 9,164 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 474,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,346,000 after purchasing an additional 16,495 shares during the period. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 148,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,425,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares during the period.

SPEM traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.95. 17,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,885,705. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.02. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $38.67.

