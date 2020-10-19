SpectralCast (OTCMKTS:SPEC) Short Interest Update

SpectralCast (OTCMKTS:SPEC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 35.3% from the September 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

SPEC stock remained flat at $$0.15 during midday trading on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.12. SpectralCast has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.75.

SpectralCast Company Profile

SpectralCast, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty electronics. The company also integrates and cultivates consumer electronic products with the encrypted network, the Orbital Organic Network, known as the Overnet. It offers 58 inch and 55 inch Orbital Elite LED televisions, and 42 inch multi-function LCD television.

