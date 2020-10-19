Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Price Target Increased to $31.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 44.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SNMSF. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Spin Master from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from $24.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Spin Master from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.57.

Shares of SNMSF stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.44. 600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,071. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.69. Spin Master has a 12-month low of $6.83 and a 12-month high of $30.86.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company sells toys and related products to retail customers and distributors, as well as online.

