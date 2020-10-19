Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Short Interest Up 33.2% in September

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,890,000 shares, an increase of 33.2% from the September 15th total of 2,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 9.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Sportsman's Warehouse by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Sportsman's Warehouse by 28.1% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 240,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 52,821 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sportsman's Warehouse by 111.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 273,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 143,886 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Sportsman's Warehouse in the first quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Sportsman's Warehouse by 21.7% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 245,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 43,859 shares during the period. 98.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SPWH opened at $16.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $729.11 million, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.74 and a 200-day moving average of $12.54. Sportsman's Warehouse has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $18.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Sportsman's Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.44. Sportsman's Warehouse had a return on equity of 46.84% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $380.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Sportsman's Warehouse will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on SPWH. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Sportsman's Warehouse from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Sportsman's Warehouse from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Sportsman's Warehouse from $13.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub raised Sportsman's Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sportsman's Warehouse from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sportsman's Warehouse has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.14.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

