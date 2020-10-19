Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) Director Acquires $3,000,000.00 in Stock

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) Director Bali Muralidhar purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ SPRB opened at $15.38 on Monday. Spruce Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $18.49.

Spruce Biosciences Company Profile

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company develops tildacerfont, an non-steroidal therapy, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for adult patients with classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH) and in Phase II clinical trial in children with classic CAH.

