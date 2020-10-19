SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut SSAB AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SSAB AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd.

SSAAY opened at $1.71 on Friday. SSAB AB has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -42.75 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.64.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. SSAB AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SSAB AB will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SSAB AB (publ)

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates in five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

