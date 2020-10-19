Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,556 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 14,975 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter worth $228,000. GFG Capital LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 4.7% during the third quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 89,885 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,723,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in Starbucks by 36.4% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 40,063 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 10,684 shares during the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY increased its stake in Starbucks by 1.0% during the third quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 221,627 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $19,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WP Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at $504,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $9,707,200.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $360,442.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,764 shares of company stock valued at $13,404,656 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $88.98. 177,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,391,867. The stock has a market cap of $103.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.11. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $94.13.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.00.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.