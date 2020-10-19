Stephens Begins Coverage on Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB)

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HUBB. UBS Group began coverage on Hubbell in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. G.Research restated a buy rating on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hubbell from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hubbell from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $146.60.

Get Hubbell alerts:

NYSE HUBB opened at $144.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Hubbell has a 12 month low of $85.62 and a 12 month high of $155.00.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $949.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hubbell will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 18.1% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC boosted its position in Hubbell by 2.7% during the first quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Hubbell by 3.2% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Hubbell by 1.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in Hubbell by 0.9% during the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 19,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 85.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.