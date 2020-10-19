Stephens Begins Coverage on Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT)

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trane Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $111.27.

TT opened at $131.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Trane Technologies has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $146.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.00 and a 200-day moving average of $101.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.42.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.50. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Trane Technologies will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.28%.

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 6,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total transaction of $797,785.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,983,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 15,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.76, for a total transaction of $1,862,374.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,685,324.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 93,213 shares of company stock valued at $11,090,051. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $879,895,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 7.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,109,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,687,000 after acquiring an additional 357,257 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $381,311,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 5.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,148,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,121,000 after acquiring an additional 221,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,055,000. 81.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

