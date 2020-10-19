Stephens Begins Coverage on Watsco (NYSE:WSO)

Stephens began coverage on shares of Watsco (NYSE:WSO) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

WSO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Watsco in a report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Watsco from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Vertical Research lowered Watsco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Watsco from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Watsco from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $194.33.

NYSE WSO opened at $239.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Watsco has a 52-week low of $132.97 and a 52-week high of $249.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $236.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.70. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.32 and a beta of 0.78.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.38. Watsco had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Watsco will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $7.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.23%.

In other Watsco news, Director George Sape sold 9,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total value of $2,274,161.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,757,552.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSO. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 375 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

