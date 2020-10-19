Stephens Begins Coverage on Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $375.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ZBRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $314.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $309.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $286.00.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $293.00 on Friday. Zebra Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $150.06 and a fifty-two week high of $295.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.11.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.13. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $956.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael A. Smith sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.32, for a total value of $2,132,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,463 shares in the company, valued at $9,229,880.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 25,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.43, for a total transaction of $7,272,841.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 253,385 shares in the company, valued at $72,830,450.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,174 shares of company stock worth $10,987,914 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,120,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,317,000 after purchasing an additional 31,215 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 737,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,122,000 after purchasing an additional 136,632 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 122.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 601,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,684,000 after purchasing an additional 330,765 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 571,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,960,000 after purchasing an additional 16,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 492,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,142,000 after purchasing an additional 256,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

