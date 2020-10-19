Stifel Nicolaus Increases Atlas (NASDAQ:ATCO) Price Target to $9.50

Atlas (NASDAQ:ATCO) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $8.50 to $9.50 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.16% from the company’s current price.

ATCO has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub lowered Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. BofA Securities raised Atlas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Bank of America raised Atlas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds assumed coverage on Atlas in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

NASDAQ:ATCO opened at $9.71 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.81. Atlas has a 52 week low of $5.39 and a 52 week high of $14.62.

Atlas (NASDAQ:ATCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $363.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.57 million.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Atlas stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Atlas Corp. (NASDAQ:ATCO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

