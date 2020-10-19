Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) Short Interest Update

Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the September 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 48.0 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

OTCMKTS:STLFF remained flat at $$128.38 during trading hours on Monday. Stillfront Group AB has a twelve month low of $67.05 and a twelve month high of $128.38.

About Stillfront Group AB (publ)

Stillfront Group AB (publ), through its subsidiaries, creates, publishes, and distributes digital games in Germany, the United States, France, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East and North Africa region. Its games portfolio include Call of War, a browser based World War II strategy game; Conflict of Nations: Modern War, a browser based strategy game; eRepublik, a browser based multiplayer online game; Gemstone IV and Dragonrealms, a browser based fantasy games; Goodgame: Big Farm, an online farming strategy game; Goodgame: Big Farm: Mobile Harvest, an online farming strategy game for mobile; Goodgame: EMPIRE, an online strategy game for browser; Goodgame: EMPIRE: Four Kingdoms, an online strategy game for browser.

