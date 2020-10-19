Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) Shares Gap Up to $20.71

Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.71, but opened at $23.10. Summer Infant shares last traded at $23.10, with a volume of 4 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.61 and its 200 day moving average is $9.94. The stock has a market cap of $43.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.41 and a beta of 1.97.

Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $38.21 million during the quarter. Summer Infant had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 12.69%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Summer Infant stock. Plaisance Capital LLC boosted its stake in Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) by 65.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,000 shares during the period. Summer Infant accounts for 0.9% of Plaisance Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Plaisance Capital LLC owned about 5.28% of Summer Infant worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 43.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summer Infant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile health, safety, and wellness products worldwide. It offers audio and video monitors; and gates, potties, entertainers, baby monitors, bath products, specialty blankets, strollers, car seats, and travel systems, as well as baby gear products under the Summer, SwaddleMe, and born free brand names.

