Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Short Interest Update

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,400 shares, a growth of 30.7% from the September 15th total of 1,407,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,300.5 days.

SMMCF stock remained flat at $$9.61 during trading on Monday. 2 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,406. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.16. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $10.51.

Get Summit Industrial Income REIT alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on SMMCF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from $11.75 to $13.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from $11.25 to $12.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research report on Sunday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.46.

About Summit Industrial Income REIT

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

See Also: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.