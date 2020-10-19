Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) Short Interest Update

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 88,300 shares, a decrease of 29.9% from the September 15th total of 126,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Summit Wireless Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

Shares of WISA stock opened at $2.13 on Monday. Summit Wireless Technologies has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $19.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 6.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of -0.97.

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter. Summit Wireless Technologies had a negative return on equity of 407.13% and a negative net margin of 791.48%.

About Summit Wireless Technologies

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc develops wireless audio integrated circuits for home entertainment and professional audio markets in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers TX modules for integration into televisions, audio-visual receivers, media hubs, and USB or HDMI dongles; and speaker systems.

